Local Professors Break Down History of Attacks on U.S. Capitol

The U.S. Capitol has faced attacks before in our nation’s history.

We have to go all the way back to 1814 to find the first time the capitol faced an attack.

“The British landed in Eastern Maryland and then marched over land to conquer Washington D.C. in the early stages of the Republic. Famously the British went in and burned much of Washington D.C. and chased Congress out of the capitol,” said Professor of Political Science at NCMC Dr. Scott LaDeur.

But there have also been more recent acts of violence.

“In 1954, a number of gunmen invaded the House of Representatives and they were Puerto Rican nationalists and they fire 20 shots into the House of Representatives where five members were injured but no deaths. In 1998, there were gunmen who got into the capitol, got past the security check point and shot and killed two members of the United States Capitol Police,” explained LaDeur.

But even these events didn’t lead to resignations within a presidential administration, something playing out now in the trump administration.

“Apparently Mitch McConnell had spoken to some individuals and asked them to hold off resigning, many are national security personnel and professionals and certainly you don’t want to see those individuals reign en masse,” said Dr. David Jesuit, Professor and Chair of the Department of Political Science at Central Michigan University.

While the images of yesterday’s attack on American democracy now find themselves forever etched in the story of our country.

“I think that’s where it’s important that Republican leaders condemn this and that they take steps in the future to avoid questioning the legitimacy of electoral outcomes, because the more you do that, the more this kind of action is seen to be as acceptable and legitimate and it’s not,” said LaDeur.