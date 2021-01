ICU Patients in UK Receive New COVID-19 Treatment

Coronavirus patients hospitalized in intensive care units in the United Kingdom are set to receive a new treatment.

Clinical trials found drugs typically used to treat rheumatoid arthritis could help save lives and reduce hospital time by 10 days.

Results from the government-funded trial show they reduced the relative risk of death by 24% when administered within 24 hours of entering intensive care.

The trial has yet to be peer reviewed.