Higher Art Gallery Displays Personal Myth, Tales and Icons

Higher Art Gallery postponed the debut of a new art exhibit months ago but now it’s are excited to share the work with the public.

It’s called “Personal Myth, Tales and Icons” and is now on display at the gallery in downtown Traverse City.

The exhibit displays work from three Michigan women artists. Shanny Brooke, owner and artist at Higher Art Gallery, says the pieces are meant to explore upbringing, storytelling, independence and our connection with the natural world.

“These artists work so hard at what they do, and at the end of the day you want to be able to show it to people…Mary’s specialty is fiber. She does all these beautiful embroideries, embroidered work…TJ does the ceramic work, and then Ann does these beautiful acrylic paintings on wood panel.”

The art will be on display through Feb. 5.

You can it check out a few ways:

Stopping at the new exhibit at the gallery.

Schedule a private appointment.

Or even visit online.