Governors Whitmer, Pritzker Announce Agreement to Further Prevent Invasive Carp in Great Lakes

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced an intergovernmental agreement Thursday to allow up to $8 million in funds for the engineering and design of the Brandon Road Ecosystem project.

The Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Ill. is a critical pinch point for keeping bighead, silver and black carp out of the Great Lakes.

The funds were appropriated in 2018 by the Michigan Legislature.

“Preventing invasive carp from entering the Great Lakes was a day one priority for my administration. We know it’s been a priority for a lot of others, but we needed to take action, and that’s what today’s action represents,” Whitmer said in a statement. “The Great Lakes support 1.3 million jobs, including over 350,000 jobs right here in Michigan. That’s why after decades of work, today Michigan, along with the State of Illinois and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has taken a historic step towards protecting the Great Lakes from Asian carp. I am determined to continue to use every tool at my disposal to keep harmful invasive species from damaging the Great Lakes ecology and our economy.”

The Brandon Road Lock and Dam project calls for the installation of layered technologies including an electric barrier, underwater sound, an air bubble curtain and a flushing lock in a newly engineered channel designed to prevent invasive carp movement while allowing barge passage.

“Michigan and Illinois agree on the importance of keeping invasive carp out of the Great Lakes, and natural resources staff from both states have been working together to support the Army Corps’ actions to deter and remove invasive carp in the waterway,” said MDNR Director Dan Eichinger. “This agreement is the natural progression of our existing partnership as we take steps toward a more permanent solution to prevent this serious threat to the economy and ecology of the Great Lakes.”

If bighead, silver or black carp arrive in the Great Lakes, it is predicted they could have a drastic impact on the region’s $7 billion fishery and $16 billion boating and tourism industry.