Gov. Whitmer, Coalition of Governors Urge Federal Government to Release More COVID-19 Vaccines

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined seven other governors on Thursday in writing a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer General Gustave Perna, urging the federal government to release more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Our states are ready to work around the clock to ramp up distribution, get more shots in arms, and save more American lives,” the governors said in a letter. “General Perna, as you have stated before, ‘a vaccine sitting on a shelf is not effective.’ We couldn’t agree with you more. That’s why we are asking for your help now. When we work together, we can end this pandemic and return to a life of normalcy sooner. Our finest medical researchers have made it crystal clear: if we fail, there will be even more dire consequences for our families, our small businesses, and our economy. This is America. There is no challenge we can’t meet. Let’s work together and get it done.”

On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the state is moving to a new phase in the COVID-19 vaccination process on Monday, Jan. 11.

MDHHS is moving forward with vaccination of Michiganders age 65 and older; frontline essential workers including police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers and jail and prison staff; and pre K-12 teachers and childcare providers. In addition to vaccinating Michiganders who are 75 and over in Phase 1B, MDHHS is accelerating to vaccinate individuals 65-74 years old (Phase 1C).