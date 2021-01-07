From TC to DC and Back Again: Group Responds to Historic Day

While rioters were storming the capitol, others who came to DC to show support for the President say they were unaware it was even happening.

A group from northern Michigan was there to make their voices heard about concerns with everything that has happened since the November election. 9&10 was there as the bus returned home Thursday morning.

Mike Klingelsmith of Traverse City says he went to DC to witness an important day in history. “I wanted to go to support our President. Like many things under President Trump it was historic… It certainly didn’t turn out the way we’d hoped. I’d like to think it was a wakeup call for many things we might see in the future, for patriotic Americans who are concerned about the future of this country.”

Gina Joslin came up from Marion to join the group. “I wanted to see what the outcome was going to be. I liked the idea of being right in front of the Capitol when they convened session.” She says she’s been on edge since the election. “I just wanted to see it through. I wanted to see what they were going to do.”

Ben Blissett of Traverse City says this was an important trip. “We went for solidarity. We went because we were called. It obviously is a very important time in our country and our nation’s history if not the most important time ever.”

They say they went to share their concerns and witness history. But they got caught up witnessing more than they intended. Blissett says, “We were spotting small groups of guys with football helmets and knee pads and telescoping wands. We actually almost had an altercation with one group of 8 or 10 at the rally itself.” But, he says, “We did the right thing. We were peaceful. I can tell you that we didn’t start anything.”

The people we talked with say from their experience, most of the day was peaceful, and they’re not sure what happened to start violence of any kind. Blissett says, “It was really great to be around all these people of like mind. And just to have a positive flow of energy. Nobody pushing, nobody shoving, nobody causing any trouble.” He says he was glad to be on hand for the President’s speech to supporters, and did not feel like President Trump was encouraging violence. “Donald said very clearly, ‘when we march, this is a peaceful protest. The police are our friends. Don’t cause any trouble.’ And there was nothing all the way along the way. Two million people walking down Pennsylvania Avenue…. No problems.”

In a statement the FBI refers to the rioters as “violent agitators and extremists.” The members of the northern Michigan group say they don’t fall into that category, and they don’t condone what happened.

Klingelsmith says, “When I got to the capital there were people pushing towards the capital. I wasn’t about to go that far with it. To us, we’re just hearing what’s going on. As it is continuing we’re learning about what was happening.”

Blissett adds, “As far as we can tell, I’m very confident it was not the MAGA nation causing these problems. As far as entering the capitol building, I’m not going to argue that people went in there. I know we weren’t the first ones in there and I guarantee we weren’t the ones with hammers trying to knock windows out.”

Joslin says she was a block away from the capitol when the riots started, but just couldn’t believe anything violent was happening – because the calm atmosphere she was seeing within her own group. “I did not know it was ugly. I was one block from the capitol. Honestly we didn’t know -until we pulled away (on the bus) – what the rest of the world saw. Which was not what we saw.” She says the rioters “were so far out of the realm of what the whole environment was.”

As Washington D.C. went on curfew at 6pm Wednesday, the tour bus was already heading back home. That’s when most of the group was first learning about the violence. Joslin is just glad her group made it back home safely. “Throughout the drive I had to start letting that process. That that had happened in the (Capitol) building. But it was so far disconnected, so far unlike the reality that I experienced.”