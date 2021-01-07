Frederic Twp. Fire Department Employee Arrested on First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

The Frederic Township Fire Department announced Thursday that it has been made aware of one of its employees being charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The part-time employee, who has not been identified, has been placed on non-paid administrative leave.

In a statement, the fire department says the employee’s background checks showed no indication of any discrepancies.

Frederic Township’s attempts to contact the employee and/or representation have been unsuccessful.

The fire department says it takes this matter very seriously and will work with the proper authorities to assist in any investigations.