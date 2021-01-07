Feedback at 5: Reaction to Chaos at the Capitol

Months of lies about the Presidential election, reached a boiling point Wednesday. Thousands of rioters stormed Capitol Hill Wednesday causing destruction, trying to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes.

It did not stop democracy as Congress certified the votes with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris to be inaugurated January 20.

For today’s Feedback, we are wondering how did it make you feel? And how do you think we move on as a country from this?

