Families in Need of Homes Asked to Contact Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region is ready to partner with more Northern Michigan families to put a roof over their heads.

Habitat plans to build six homes in Maple City and one in Kalkaska.

If you’re interested in partnering with Habitat for a home, they are hosting online informational sessions weekly this month.

During the online sessions they will give information about the application process as well as the partnership requirements, according to Kathleen English, the homeowner services manager.

“We’re looking for people that have had consistent income for the past year, decent credit, people that are willing to put in the work to be part for the Habitat program to buy their own home,” she says. “Our homeowners help build the house with our professional building staff. They also help in our ReStore. They put a lot of hours into the partnership with us, but we guide them the entire way through.”

The next online Zoom information session is Jan. 12. That’s this upcoming Tuesday at 2 p.m.