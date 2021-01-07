Facebook, Instagram Ban President Trump Through Inauguration

Facebook and Instagram have banned President Donald Trump from posting on the social media platforms until after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg says the move is necessary following Wednesday’s violent protests at the U.S. Capitol.

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Zuckerberg said in a statement.

President Trump’s Twitter account was also locked for 12 hours after he repeatedly posted false allegations of election fraud. The Twitter suspension is set to expire Thursday.