Cooking With Chef Hermann: Pinsa Romana with Ricotta, Asparagus and Prosciutto

Pinsa Romana with Ricotta, Asparagus and Prosciutto

One portion Pinsa Dough recipe

1 lb. asparagus grilled or steamed

12 thin slices of prosciutto

1 cup ricotta cheese strained

¼ cup parmesan cheese

½ tsp dry rosemary

½ tsp lemon zest

Salt and pepper

Shaved parmesan and balsamic glaze for topping

Prepare Pinsa dough and grill as per recipe. In bowl, mix together the ricotta, grated parmesan, rosemary, lemon zest, salt and pepper to taste.

Spread a portion of ricotta mixture on the Pinsa, add the asparagus and prosciutto. Sprinkle shaved parmesan and drizzle with the balsamic glaze.