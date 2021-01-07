Wellness for the Family: Celebrate National Walk Your Dog Month and Get Physically Active

In this week’s Wellness for the Family, we’re celebrating National Walk Your Dog Month. Even if you don’t have a four-legged friend to get out and walk with, the idea is to simply make physical activity a priority during the winter months.

That could mean walking throughout your neighborhood or simply doing at-home exercises. Incorporating your animal companions is always a bonus and helps keep you on track.

Registered dietician, Shanthi Appelo with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan says every little bit helps, especially if you’re working from home.

For more details and advice about staying physically active and making at-home exercise a priority, check out the video posted above.

For a link to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan including links to physical and mental health click here.