Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises Cancel US Stops Until Spring

Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises are beginning the new year with no stops in the US.

The cruise companies have suspended all spring sailings from US ports until spring.

Princess Cruises hopes to pick up its itineraries after May 14. Its European trips are also on pause for now.

Carnival has canceled its schedule in US waters through March 31.

The cruise industry has been at a standstill since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to end travel plans in mid-March 2020.