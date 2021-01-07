Cadillac Man Arrested for Carrying a Gun, Ammo During Chaos at the U.S. Capitol

President-elect Biden labeled the crowds at the Capitol on Wednesday as “domestic terrorists.”

69 people have been arrested.

Six are from Michigan, including Logan Grimes from Cadillac for having a gun without a license, unregistered ammunition and having a large capacity ammo clip.

The D.C. District Attorney says quote “all options are on the table” for charging the rioters.

Many are now wondering how they took control of the Capitol building and what happens next.