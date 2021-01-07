Another 787,000 Americans File for Unemployment Benefits

The US Labor Department says another 787,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week.

The number is seasonally adjusted and is a slight decrease in claims from the week before.

Meanwhile, more than 161,000 workers filed for benefits for the first time under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, without seasonal adjustments.

The program helps those who aren’t eligible for regular state aid, such as the self-employed.

In Michigan, about 29,000 new employment claims were filed last week, which is up about 9,000 claims from the week before when nearly 20,000 people filed.

Statewide claims are far below the peak number filed during the pandemic that came the week of April 4. At that time, more than 388,000 people in Michigan filed for first-time unemployment benefits.

So far, more than $27.1 billion has been paid to Michigan workers since March 15.