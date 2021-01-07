Adopt A Pet: Cool Cat, Roddy aka “Hot Rod” Looking for Forever Home

This sweetheart is “Roddy” also known as “Hot Rod” for his spitfire and loving personality.

Roddy is about 7-years old and was a surrender to local animal control. He gets along with both cats and dogs and would most likely do well with older kids. Roddy is in good health, up to date with vaccinations and is neutered.

This the kind of cat that you can relax on the couch with, play with and will want to spend time with you. Roddy would make an excellent family cat! He’s available with Mason County Mutts based in Ludington.

You can contact Mason County Mutts at: (231) 794-2757. You can check out their Facebook page by clicking here.

You can also email: masoncountymutts@gmail.com

