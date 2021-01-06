Whitmer Announces Next Phase in Vaccination Rollout

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Wednesday, her first of the new year, but it wasn’t to reopen the economy but to expand the vaccination program.

While thousands of people were outside on the State Capitol lawn protesting the certification of the Electoral College, Governor Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun were inside the building giving an update on COVID-19. Despite the slow roll out of the vaccine, the state is ready to expand to the next phase.

“We’ve been a leader at fighting COVID from the very beginning,” said Whitmer, “Let’s finish this job together.”

Starting Monday more Michiganders can get help, anybody over the age of 65 is eligible for the vaccine, as well as certain workers or all ages.

“This will include some essential workers,” said Whitmer, “It will also vaccinate workers like school and childcare staff, front line county, state and federal first responders and staffs in jails, prisons and shelters.”

This comes as the state has only administered about a quarter of the vaccines they have sent out, making many ask what’s the hold up?

“What appears to be a simple math problem,” said Whitmer, “Is much more complicated than that.”

Doctor Khaldun says the plan was to start slow but hospitals need to pick it up.

“The day they were available, that is absolutely when we should have started,” said Khaldun, “We know that many people actually chose not to get vaccines because of the holidays.”

As for restaurants reopening, that’s a discussion for another day.

“I’m going to continue to watch the numbers very closely,” said Whitmer.

Details on the “Pause to Save Lives are expected to come next week.