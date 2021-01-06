U.S. Capitol on Lockdown Amid Protests

Updated 4:32 p.m. – Even before President Trump supporters stormed the capitol, federal authorities were investigating another possible threat against the U.S. Capitol.

The message was broadcast over radio frequencies used by pilots.

“We are flying a plane into the capitol Wednesday. Soleimani will be avenged.”

General Gassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike.

The message to avenge his death was heard by multiple air traffic controllers in New York on Monday.

It came one day after crowds gathered in Iraq to mark the anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is always ready to deter Iranian attacks.

Updated 4:20 p.m. – President Donald Trump released this statement on his twitter.

Updated 4:10 p.m. – Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the capitol on Wednesday in a protest over the tally of the electoral college vote.

Lawmakers were forced out of the building and the challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory were interrupted.

Vice President Mike Pence has called on protesters to leave the Capitol immediately.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Pence said, “This attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Trump issued a restrained call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave.

A defense official said all 1,100 of the D.C. Guard were being activated and sent to the city’s armory.

The Guard forces will be used at checkpoints and for other similar duties and could also help in the enforcement of the 6 p.m. curfew being implemented tonight in the city.

Updated 2:34 p.m. – The U.S. Capitol is currently under lockdown and the electoral vote hearing has been paused amid protests.

Capitol Police announced a security breach inside the capitol.