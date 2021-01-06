Twitter Locks President Trump’s Account

Twitter has taken action on President Trump’s tweets.

Not long after President Trump posted a video addressing rioters, Twitter put up a notice saying “This claim of election fraud is disputed and this tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted or liked due to a risk of violence.”

President Trump’s Twitter account will be locked for 12 hours and Twitter is requiring the removal of three tweets.

Twitter says future violations could result in permanent suspension of his account.

Facebook, Youtube and other social media platforms removed President Trump’s video saying it played a role in the riots.