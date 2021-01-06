Traverse City’s Versiti Location in Need of Donors During National Blood Donor Month

Blood and plasma donations are always needed, but the winter months are some of the hardest times of the year for blood centers to get donations.

That’s why January has been National Blood Donor month since 1970 to bring awareness to the need for donors.

Versiti‘s Main Donor Center in Traverse City is in need of both plasma and blood donors.

The process is easy, and safe, to donate blood, only taking about an hour from start to finish.

If you are not eligible to donate, you can still participate by volunteering your time at Versiti’s centers.

Katie and Stephanie are live at Versiti’s Main Donor Center in Traverse City to learn more about blood donation and how you can help during this crucial time.