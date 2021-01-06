Traverse City Police Begin Voluntary Review Process

The Traverse City Police Department is opening its books to an independent accreditation process.

Next week city police will have the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission review all aspects of the department’s policies and procedures.

It’s a voluntary process that the chief says will show whether his department meets “best practices” and highest law enforcement standards. The review will look at 108 standards of management, operations, and support services from the Traverse City Police.

Public comment is accepted.

From the TCPD:

As part of this final On-Site Assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the Assessment Team. They may do so by telephone or email. The public may call 231-995-5017 on January 13, 2021, between the hours of 9:00am – 11:00am. Telephone comments are limited to five (5) minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the Commission’s standards.

Email comments can be sent to traversecitypolicedepartment@traversecitymi.gov

A copy of the standards are available for inspection on the Traverse City Police Department’s website.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Traverse City Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program manager at nrossow@michiganpolicechiefs.org or write:

Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission

3474 Alaiedon Pkwy

Suite 600

Okemos, MI 48864