Traverse City Launches Online Farmers Market This Winter

The Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market in Traverse City is taking a new approach this winter.

For the first time, they have launched a winter online market. Just like the in-person market, you will find a variety of local products from local vendors.

Everything from fresh produce and cheese to honey and baked goods.

“When you support local, you’re supporting your neighbors. You’re supporting your family. You’re supporting the people that support you throughout the rest of the year,” said Nick Viox, the downtown experience coordinator. “We are an incredibly rich agricultural center and the farming community is one that always needs support. It’s one that makes a community thrive. It’s something that we live off of, so I think supporting that community is always important.”

You can place an order Saturday through Thursday. Pick up for your order is then on Saturday at the Workshop Brewing Co.

The online market is open through April.