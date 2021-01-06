Northern Michigan Residents in D.C. as Rally and Protest Turn Chaotic

As the protests have erupted within the crowd in Washington D.C., we know that some people who made the trip there are from northern Michigan. 9&10 talked with two people who were there for peaceful rally – but got caught up as witnesses to the chaos that has unfolded.

Anne-Marie Awrey says she’s seeing “thousands and thousands of people. I mean it’s packed. People are not backing down yet.” Awrey helped organize a busload of more than 50 people, most from northern Michigan, to visit the capital. “I just can’t sit back and watch things happen and complain about them, or not make any effort to make an impact. So that’s why I organized that bus. I thought, you know what? We’ll get some patriots together, we’ll go down there and we’ll just show our support and show our dissatisfaction with the way the election was handled.”

Jason Gillman drove separately from Traverse City. “Nobody can trust the federal government. Nobody can trust the process any longer. And these people are responding to that. They’re definitely responding to what they see as a stolen election.”

Since the peaceful gathering has turned chaotic and sometimes violent, Awrey notices some American flags are upside down. “Which you know that means distress. Not too many, just a couple. People are fired up.”

Awrey doesn’t support the violence – but says she does understand the reaction and the turnout in D.C.. “I’m encouraged to see their fortitude and persistence. I mean this is our country. And ‘We the People,’ right? I think that’s what these people are trying to remind our elected officials. You cannot have our country.”

Gillman agrees. “There are a lot of people who are pissed off. If you’re looking at what the sense is? You know, truthfully there are lot of people happy that they stormed the capitol. I mean there were cheers when they heard they had breached the capitol, the crowd erupted in a cheer. So if that doesn’t tell you something. Basically the sense is, this is our house.”

Both say the crowd is not full of violent protestors, but a select few. Awrey says, “People are praying the rosary, they’re singing God Bless America. I mean it feels good, but there’s a hint of scariness because of the potential of greater chaos.”

Gillman understands the frustration. “They’re angry at the leadership for failing to recognize some of the legitimate concerns. It’s a whole different kind of angst and emotional uprising.”

Awrey says the concerns are eroding confidence in the election process. “I don’t have any confidence in our voting system. We have to do something now. There will not be another 2nd chance… if we can’t trust our vote (to be) counted, why vote ever again?”

Gillman adds, “There’s enough impropriety that the votes cannot be trusted. I think the statement it makes is that there are that many people (here), and then some, who are concerned about the fate of their country. I think it makes the statement, like I say, for every person here there are 50-100 back home that are also afraid the direction the country has gone.”

Both say they have no interest in watching the situation deteriorate, and are planning to head back home right away.