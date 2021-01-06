Michigan Officials Report 4,326 New COVID-19 Cases, 51 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 4,326 new cases of the coronavirus and 51 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 508,736 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 12,918 COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, the state was at 504,410 confirmed cases with 12,867 deaths.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the state is moving to a new phase in the COVID-19 vaccination process on Monday, Jan. 11.

MDHHS is moving forward with vaccination of Michiganders age 65 and older; frontline essential workers including police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers and jail and prison staff; and pre K-12 teachers and childcare providers. In addition to vaccinating Michiganders who are 75 and over in Phase 1B, MDHHS is accelerating to vaccinate individuals 65-74 years old (Phase 1C).

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of December 30, 363,611 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

