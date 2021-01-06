Michigan Moves to New Phase of COVID-19 Vaccinations Beginning Monday

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the state is moving to a new phase in the COVID-19 vaccination process on Monday, Jan. 11.

MDHHS is moving forward with vaccination of Michiganders age 65 and older; frontline essential workers including police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers and jail and prison staff; and pre K-12 teachers and childcare providers. In addition to vaccinating Michiganders who are 75 and over in Phase 1B, MDHHS is accelerating to vaccinate individuals 65-74 years old (Phase 1C).

All counties can begin vaccinating residents over the age of 65. Eligible essential workers, teachers and childcare workers will be notified by their employers about vaccine clinics and locations. Eligible individuals should not go to any of the clinics without an appointment.

“The more people we can get the safe and effective vaccine, the faster we can return to a sense of normalcy,” Governor Whitmer said in a statement. “I urge all seniors to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and that all Michiganders to make a plan to get vaccinated when it becomes available to you. And as always: mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where COVID-19 can easily spread from person to person. We will eliminate this virus together.”

The COVID-19 vaccination phases are:

Phase 1A: Paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home as well as residents in long term care facilities.

Phase 1B: Persons 75 years of age or older and frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure.

Phase 1C: Individuals 16 years of age or older at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 infection and some other essential workers whose position impacts life, safety and protection during the COVID-19 response.

Phase 2: Individuals 16 years of age or older.