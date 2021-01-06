Local Political Science Professors Break Down Congressional Electoral Review Process

And we wanted to take a closer look at what was supposed to play out in congress Wednesday.

It’s normally a joint session of Congress that receives very little attention, but as Congress meets to count the Electoral College vote, a glaring spotlight has been thrust on the nation’s capital.

“What’s happened this year is we’ve had a President, an outgoing president who has challenged on a fundamental level the legitimacy and validity of the Election he lost. He has made a campaign over the last couple of months of saying that he did not in fact lose this Election that he won it,” said Dr. David Takitaki, Political Science Coordinator at Ferris State University.

Members of congress can raise objections, but they likely won’t go anywhere.

“In order to reject Electoral College votes, both the House and the Senate would have to agree by majority vote to do so. This is extremely unlikely as the house currently has a Democratic majority and in the senate a number of Republicans, and Republicans are a majority in the senate, have indicated they will not support objections to these votes,” said Dr. Scott LaDeur.

And, no, the Vice President cannot reject electors or flip the outcome of the election.

“There no constitutional authority for the Vice President as the President of the Senate to do anything regarding these things whatsoever. In fact, his role, primarily is just to sit in and kind of officiate the meeting,” said Takitaki.