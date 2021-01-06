Housing North to Relaunch Homes For Our Future Campaign

Housing North in Traverse City has a new project called Homes For Our Future.

The goal is to take action against the housing crisis in 10 counties in northwest lower Michigan.

Housing North originally launched the campaign early last year before the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit will relaunch it in February to get the community further involved.

Housing North will hold several events through Zoom to share different ways to get involved.

The first event is on Feb. 9.

“It’s going to be an evening program. And we are trying to gain local advocates around housing in the community. So trying to reach people who might not know how to be an advocate and want to learn more and want to learn the way they can do that in their community,” said Yarrow Brown, Executive Director of Housing North Nonprofit.

The gatherings will span from February through July and everyone is welcome to attend for free.