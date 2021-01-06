Grand Traverse Co. Prosecutor Decline to Press Charges in Traverse City Bank Bomb Threat Case

The Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that it is declining to authorize charges regarding the suspicious items left at a Traverse City bank last Wednesday.

Traverse City Police responded to the downtown branch of Fifth Third Bank on Front Street on Wednesday, Dec. 30 after someone walked in and left what appeared to be two cellphones on top of two small boxes and then walked out.

After reviewing the police report, the prosecutor’s office determined that while the items were suspicious looking, they contained no explosives and were not a threat to any person or property. The individual who left the items at the bank appears to have been suffering from mental health issues and believed leaving the items would assist police in some way.