Former Assistant AG. Kolodziej Arraigned, Pleads Not Guilty on Two Felony Charges

Former Michigan assistant attorney general Brian Kolodziej was arraigned in an Isabella County Court this week.

Kolodziej pleaded not guilty to two counts of common law offense.

The charges stem from when Kolodziej was working on the Ian Elliott rape case and was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of the victims. He was also accused of using that relationship to influence testimony.

Kolodziej is expected back in court in February.