Bed Bath and Beyond to Close 43 Stores by February

Bed Bath and Beyond will close 43 of its stores by the end of February.

Store closures will occur in 19 states and Puerto Rico.

Back in July, the home goods retailer announced it was planning to close 200 stores over the next two years. Bed Bath and Beyond closed 63 stores by the end of 2020.

A company spokesperson says that with an additional 43 closings, Bed Bath and Beyond will have completed about 60% of its planned closures by the end of February.