Associated Press Reports Ossoff Wins Senate Seat for Georgia, Tips Senate Control to Democrats

On Wednesday, the Associated Press called the Georgia runoff election for Jon Ossoff.

Democrats will soon control the House, Senate and White House.

With more than 2.2 million votes, Democrat Raphael Warnock beat incumbent Kelly Loeffler.

Warnock will become Georgia’s first ever Black Senator.

With about 25,000 more votes, Democrat Jon Ossoff took the win over Republican incumbent David Perdue.

Ossoff will be the state’s first Jewish Senator.

With both Democrats winning, it gives President-elect Joe Biden a unified congress.

This will make his legislative agenda more likely to pass.

“Let’s unite now to beat this virus and rush economic relief to the people of our state and to the American people,” said Jon Ossoff, Georgia Senate Candidate.

“The improbable journey that led me to this place in this historic moment in America could only happen here,” said Raphael Warnock, Georgia Senate Candidate.

The losing candidate can request a recount if the results are within a half percentage point.