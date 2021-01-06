1923 Yearbook Found Buried in Cabinet at Reed City High School; Teacher Reconnects with Grandfather

'Finding a part of your ancestry, a part of your past, helps you know a little bit more about who you are'

A staff member at Reed City High School found a piece of history buried in a cabinet. The discovery was so exciting, that the school decided to donate it to the Old Rugged Cross Historical Museum for the whole community to enjoy.

“Were in the process of cleaning things up, just organizing some of those tasks that you don’t get chance to do,” says Michael Sweet, superintendent of Reed City Area Public Schools.

While the students were learning from home, the staff decided to clean out some of the rooms that hadn’t been touched in years, that’s when they made an interesting discovery.

“Found these old stacks of year books and that’s where he found 1923 Reed City High School Yearbook,” says Sweet.

Nearly a hundred years later and after multiple building renovations, the yearbook is still intact and filled with pictures of the 27 graduating seniors.

“For me it was just a piece of history to be able to pick up that yearbook and feel something that was from 1923,” says Sweet.

Sixth grade teacher Lia VanScoyoc was curious to see if her grandfather, Orie Erbes, was in the book.

He died when Lia was only two years old.

“I knew that he graduated in 1923 and I never seen what he looked like as a young man; I’ve only seen pictures of him when he was older,” says VanScoyoc.

However, the yearbook had already been donated to the Old Rugged Cross Historical Museum, but we were able to show VanScoyoc a picture of her grandfather from the book.

“Oh my goodness, he does look so… He’s obviously a young man, so strong,” says VanScoyoc looking at her grandfather. “I see my dad in his face and my uncles.”

A newfound connection to a man she barely knew.

VanScoyoc says, “This man was strong enough to get through his day and age; through hard work, dedication and love, and it inspires me to think I can get through that because it’s inside me.”

You can view the yearbook at the Old Rugged Cross Historical Museum. The museum is currently taking appointments only. You can schedule an appointment by calling 231-832-5431.