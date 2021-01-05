Wexford Co. Sheriff’s Office Discovers ‘Possible Bomb Making Materials’ in Cherry Grove Twp. Home

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic situation in Cherry Grove Township Tuesday morning and discovered items within the house that appeared to be explosive in nature and possible bomb making materials.

Sheriff’s evacuated the home upon the discovery and the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was contacted and removed the potentially explosive materials.

The sheriff’s office says there is no danger to the public, and no arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office also says there is no evidence of any ties to extremist groups, nor that it appears to be politically motivated.

The incident remains under investigation.