US Launches Website to Fight Human Trafficking

The U.S. government has launched a new website with resources for victims of human trafficking.

The website is part of President Trump’s action plan to combat these types of crimes that he signed back in October.

The interagency effort includes funding opportunities, victim outreach, public awareness and education.

According to the Trump administration, 5,000 human traffickers were arrested in the last three years.

Human trafficking is an issue around the world.

At any given time, nearly 25 million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking.