UPDATE: Missing Sheridan Woman Found Deceased

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post on Tuesday found the body of a Sheridan woman who had been missing since New Year’s Eve.

Using canine and aviation units, troopers discovered the deceased body of 34-year-old Jenna Lynn Evans in a wooded, marshy area near Loon Lake in Crystal Township Tuesday afternoon.

Evans was last seen leaving a home on East Evergreen Road in Stanton on New Year’s Eve.

The cause of death has not been determined and the investigation will continue.