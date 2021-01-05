Trump Campaign Mistakenly Gives Wrong Number for Speaker Chatfield

President Trump’s campaign shared a phone number on Facebook saying it belonged to Michigan’s Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield.

But the person who actually received phone calls and texts from Trump supporters was a former Michigan resident.

The Associated Press reports the person thought it was a funny situation to be in at first, but it soon soured after receiving floods of calls and texts nationwide from people who want Chatfield to nullify the election results.

In an interview with AP, the person said they tried to explain the mistaken identity to the Trump campaign and the flood of callers. But Trump supporters…“They’d argue with me. They said everything I was saying was a lie….One of them called me three times. He said, ‘Well, if you’re happening to have lunch with Chatfield or something, could you tell him?’ I said, ’No, dude, I don’t know this person.”