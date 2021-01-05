Facebook Account Associated with President Trump Mistakenly Releases Woman’s Phone Number

A verified Facebook page called Team Trump posted a status on Sunday that encouraged voters to reach out to Michigan’s former speaker of the house Lee Chatfield.

However, the number posted wasn’t his.

Now, a former Michigan resident is getting thousands of calls from angry citizens.

President Trump’s Facebook page shared the post.

The woman who’s phone number was listed wished to remain anonymous.

She said she was waking up from a nap when her phone started going off. “It scared me, because I didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “I thought I got doxed. I thought that someone put my number somewhere, and they did, but I had no idea it was the president.”

She said most of the people contacting her are just concerned citizens.

“Most of them are just like sweet old ladies so I’m just trying to be empathetic and be like hey this isn’t who you think it is. This is not Lee Chatfield,” she said. “I’m just trying to let them down gently with the fact that information from someone that they trusted was incorrect, because they’re very scared.”

The post was removed on Tuesday.

The anonymous woman, a former resident of Petoskey, said this incident is part of a larger issue.

“The fact is it was posted on Facebook, and then the president retweeted it, and then didn’t fact check it and then other people didn’t fact check it,” she said. “We’ve got to figure out how to talk to each other and we’ve got to figure out how to get the correct information.”

She planned on changing her number, but decided against it because she finds it interesting to hear from all of the people calling and messaging.