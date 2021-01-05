MTM On The Road: Gaylord’s Call of the Wild Museum Unique Spot for Outdoor-Lovers

The Call of the Wild Museum and Gift Shop is an expansive attraction located in Gaylord.

The museum extends almost 2 blocks long, and house over 60 Northern American animal displays with original hand-painted backdrops.

Other features in the museum include the Wildlife Theater, a hands-on discovery room, a window display with antique fishing and hunting items, and other attractions.

In addition to the museum, Call of the Wild also holds a 5,000 sq. ft gift shop with everything from unique gifts, clothing, and homemade fudge.

The museum is open all year long, family-run, and has been proudly in business for several years.

You can find more information on the Call of the Wild Museum on their website and Facebook page.