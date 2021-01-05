Michigan State Police Ask for Assistance in Crawford County Breaking and Entering Case

Michigan State Police need your help finding the person who troopers say stole nearly $15,000 worth of tools and other items in Crawford County.

State police say someone stole the tools off a construction site on Villas Drive in Maple Forest Township between Dec. 25 and Dec. 28.

Troopers say the suspect or suspects pried open a construction trailer at the site and stole everything.

Many of the items have “Blackstone Construction LLC” written on them.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5101.