Local Artists Can Help Beautify Traverse City Trail

The Traverse City Arts Commission and Tart Trails are looking to spruce up a trail head in Traverse City, and they’re turning to you for help.

The 10th Street Trail head next to Oryana Community Co-op will be getting some landscaping work done this fall.

They also plan to install a piece of artwork, which is why they are making a call out to you!

They are looking to local artists for their ideas.

Katy McCain Director of Community Development, “We’re encouraging multisensory pieces as well, so not necessarily just your normal sculpture. We would like something that’s more of an immersive art piece that everyone can enjoy while walking, biking, doing whatever on our beautiful TART trail.”

Proposals for your art are due by this Sunday, Jan. 10.