Lake City Man Arrested for Having Drugs, Carrying Concealed Weapon

Police found a Lake City man crashed into a snowbank, slumped over in the driver’s seat with a gun on his lap and drugs in the car.

State police say they found Ulysses Lumpkin in his car around two in the morning on Monday at a business off M-115 in Cadillac.

They say he didn’t respond to them when they first asked him to open the door.

State police say they found syringes, meth and ammo.

Lumpkin now faces gun and drug charges and is charged as being a repeat offender.