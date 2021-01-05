Grand Traverse Co. Prosecutor Expected to File Charges in Traverse City Bank Bomb Threat Case

The Grand Traverse County prosecutor is expected to file charges in the case against a 63-year-old man accused of leaving suspicious packages in a bank ATM lobby last week.

Traverse City Police responded to the downtown branch of Fifth Third Bank on Front Street last Wednesday after someone walked in and left what appeared to be two cellphones on top of two small boxes and then walked out.

Officers got a tip and interviewed a suspect, matching his coat and hat to what was seen in surveillance video.

Police have turned the case over to the prosecutor’s office and charges are expected.

The man’s name will be released once he’s appeared in court.