Gov. Whitmer Refuses to Sign First Time DUI Expungement Bill

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has refused to sign a bill that would have allowed for the expungement of first-time drunk driving offenses.

The bill cleared the legislature with broad bipartisan support.

Governor Whitmer is not taking action on the expungement legislation, letting it die when a 14-day review period expires.

Whitmer’s office gave no reason despite the legislation having passed easily.

The bill was supported by top officials, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack.