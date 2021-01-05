Frontline Workers at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Receive Surprise Drive-By Parade

As frontline workers continue to administer the coronavirus vaccine, first responders in Mecosta County wanted to surprise them with a thank you.

The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety teamed up with the fire department to put on a drive-by parade at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.

At Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. shift change, they lined up to show their appreciation and cheer on those who’ve worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

“With the vaccines rolling out, we just felt that it was a very important thing to come out and show some moral support for these frontline workers that are always out there to help us,” said William Sell, Community Relations Officer.

Community members also joined first responders to show their appreciation.