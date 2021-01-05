Family Video Announces Closure of All Stores

Family Video announced it will soon close all of its stores.

The movie rental chain announced it will be closing more than 250 of their remaining locations starting on Wednesday.

It’s one of the last U.S. companies dedicated to movie rentals.

Family Video has been around for 42 years, and at one point had up to 800 locations and 10,000 employees.

There are more than a dozen locations in northern Michigan, including Traverse City, Cadillac and Sault Sainte Marie.

