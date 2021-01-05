Crawford Co. Devereaux Memorial Library Receives $10K From Consumers Energy Foundation

'Our entire library is wired to be able to utilize these new systems in a way that we’re going to be able to communicate'

The Crawford County Devereaux Memorial Library recently received $10,000 through a COVID-19 relief grant.

The library was awarded by Consumers Energy Foundation to help in their renovation project.

During the pandemic, the library has been used by the community and students as a safe workplace. The grant will allow them to update their teen and conference rooms with audio and visual technology to help the community better communicate virtually.

Connie Meyer, library director for the Crawford County Devereaux Memorial Library, says, “I’m excited that this grant is allowing us to move forward with the boards view, with the boards vision for what this library should be and could be for the community; just a hub of communication, the internet, to the computers, to the audio-visual centers that we’re going to have now.”

The library hopes to have the updates complete by this year.