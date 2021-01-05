Big Rapids Plans Parade for Health Care Workers

The public is being asked to join a parade to honor health care workers.

Big Rapids police posted on Facebook saying officers are teaming up with firefighters and other local agencies to show their appreciation for staff at Spectrum Health.

If you want to join, you’re asked to wear masks, and practice social distancing.

Or you can live stream it all from Big Rapids Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. near Oak St, heads north on Winter Ave. and then turn east on Locust St., then head south on Willow Ave., then head west on Oak St. before ending at the hospital’s main entrance.