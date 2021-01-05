$15K Worth of Equipment Stolen from Crawford County Construction Site

‘We came in on a job site like we normally do every morning, noticed that the trailer had been broken into'

About $15,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a construction site in Crawford County.

The incident occurred on Villas Drive in Maple Forest Township sometime between December 25th, 2020 and Monday, December 28th, 2020.

“We hope that we can get it back, Like I said, we’re just trying to work and build the houses,” says Douglas Van-Y, owner of Blackstone Construction LLC.

Van-Y’s crew has been building homes like this in Crawford County for more than a year now.

“There’s 44 in total going and there’s 34 regular homes and then 10 cabins that are going in here,” says Van-Y.

He says around Christmas, someone broke into his trailer, stealing about $15,000 worth of equipment including ladders, power tools and saws.

“It was all brand-new stuff, generally we get a kickback on some of the stuff we do for suppliers, so the majority of the stuff that I purchased for Christmas holiday, the majority of it got stolen. The trailer was all brand-new stuff,” says Van-Y.

Now Michigan State Police are investigating.

Lt. Derrick Carrol, public information officer for district seven MSP, says, “If people out there are buying things online from someone or if they see someone with that Blackstone Construction LLC mark, maybe attempted to write it out or hide Blackstone Construction, odds are that stuff is stolen equipment.”

As part of their investigation, MSP will look at pawn shops and online marketplaces.

“If the price is a little too good to be true, odds are it’s stolen, and people should be reporting those to the state police,” says Lt. Carroll.

Until then, Van-Y is hoping to get his equipment back so that his guys can continue building in Crawford County.

“With Gaylord developing the way it has and a lot of people around here, I would definitely appreciate the homes going in here, try and increase the value of the area,” says Van-Y.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake post at 989-422-5101.