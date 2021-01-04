WikiLeaks Founder’s Extradition to US Rejected Because of Suicide Risk

A British court has rejected the request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the U.S.

The judge said Assange has remained clinically depressed and is now considered a suicide risk.

The judge said the increased isolation he would face in the U.S. would have a severe impact on his mental health.

The prosecution announced they will appeal the decision.

Julian Assange was arrested inside the Ecuadorian embassy in 2019 and was charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.