MTM On The Road: Traverse City’s Press On Juice Provides Fresh Options for New Year

The new year is underway and you might be looking to make some healthier changes in 2021.

Press on Juice in Traverse City was started by Owner Kristin Rockwood after she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and wanted to personally change her eating habits to feel better.

After she started feeling the positive effects from a plant-based diet, Rockwood started the health-conscious restaurant so she could help others to feel the same way.

Her 30 variety of juices grew to food, protein-power bowls, and now juice cleanses. Check out the options at Press on Juice on the restaurant’s Facebook page and website pressonjuice.com.